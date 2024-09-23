'Viva Puerto Rico Libre!' by poet Xavi Luis Burgos

Xavi Burgos is an Afro-Puerto Rican and Dominican born in diaspora poeta and educator who currently makes his home in La Area Bahia.

Viva Puerto Rico Libre!

The Ghetto Brothers

Barrio kids in the iron Leviathan

sitting atop catacombs of death and regurgitation

Singing of a famed tropical paradise

imprisoned by a demonic imperium,

Incensed that they were the ones to be forced to be born in the depths of the entrails of malediction,

of the murderous,

of monstrosities of monstrosities

of modernity’s manipulations.

And not in

sweet Borinquen,

Which is also a land of genocide,

molded by insular hands,

with its tres razas multicultural

representational pero mostly blanquito

colonial bourgeoisie gripping fanatically onto the

Gringo banner of death

50 stars imploding in the impending explosion

of neo-fascist spawn.

Viva Puerto Rico Libre

Nuyorican kids sometimes get brief mentions in the

commercialized commerce for liberal liberation,

How

to be

free

Cookbooks

Handbooks,

Workbooks,

Guidebooks,

Travelogs

for the self-consciously curious

cannibal citizenry

devouring exotic accouterments

to admonish the guilt of living in an empire

that not only

kills

my people

and pollutes

its land

But snuffs out the voices of exiles

refugee adventure seekers

architects of new homelands

and children of allá afuera

la guagua aérea

De

Tra

Tra

Tra

Excess population

to buy time for the criollo elite’s sandbox games of

But

I

Am

A

Legitimate

Government

Viva Puerto Rico Libre

One state?

Two state?

How about no state?

Pero what do I know?

I never lived in Puerto Rico.

Only cried for Puerto Rico.

Don’t cry for me

Estamos bien

Puerto Rico

A mulatito,

trigueñito,

tierra adentro

mar afuera

Belong nowhere

Everywhere

Elegua

All roads

Four corners

Ancestors from across the globe.

Escaping

Remaking

On and Beyond the Planet of the Sea

A Nuyorican lost and found and bound to empire.

Always singing the question,

Would Puerto Rico’s liberation

mean us too?