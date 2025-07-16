San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves budget

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors last night passed the city’s budget for the next two fiscal years.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder cast the lone dissenting vote to the city’s nearly 16 billion dollar annual budget.

Mission Local reports that Fielder took issue with increases to the San Francisco Police Department and the county sheriff’s office, while programs aimed at helping marginalized communities were cut.

The adoption of the budget closes a nearly 800 million dollar deficit. It includes massive cuts to nonprofit contractors providing public services. Forty city workers also lost their jobs to the budget axe.