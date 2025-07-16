© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves budget

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 16, 2025 at 2:14 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors last night passed the city’s budget for the next two fiscal years.

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder cast the lone dissenting vote to the city’s nearly 16 billion dollar annual budget.

Mission Local reports that Fielder took issue with increases to the San Francisco Police Department and the county sheriff’s office, while programs aimed at helping marginalized communities were cut.

The adoption of the budget closes a nearly 800 million dollar deficit. It includes massive cuts to nonprofit contractors providing public services. Forty city workers also lost their jobs to the budget axe.

Meanwhile, the Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly approved a two-hour parking restriction for RVs. Previously, RV dwellers could park overnight in some neighborhoods.

Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
