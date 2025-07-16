Your Call's live caregiving event focuses on solutions and resources

On this edition of Your Call, we're airing the recent live show we hosted at the San Francisco Public Library about this country's caregiving crisis.

More than 53 million people provide unpaid care to a loved one. Over 60 percent are also working and 30 percent are taking care of children. The GOP budget cuts will make this crisis worse. We discuss universal healthcare in California and caregiving solutions and resources at the state and local levels.

Guests:

Assemblymember Matt Haney, represents the eastern side of San Francisco, Chair of the Committee on Housing and Community Development, Chair of the Legislative Renters’ Caucus, and sponsor of AB 283, a bill that would allow in-home supportive services workers statewide to bargain for wages, benefits, and training opportunities with one unified voice

Kelly Dearman, executive director of the Department of Disability and Aging Services at the San Francisco Human Services Agency

Chris Durrance, documentary filmmaker who has worked on more than a dozen films for PBS Frontline, including Caregiving, which takes us inside the lives of six family and professional caregivers across the country

