Chile de Árbol by poet Maria Guerrero
We are in the middle of Litquake season here in San Francisco and so we will be featuring some of the poets who will be participating this year. Today’s poet will be performing on October 24th at Medicine for Nightmares bookstore and Galleria as part of Litcrawl, Litquake’s closing night and epic poetry crawl.
Maria Guerrero is a proud daughter of immigrant parents and of her Mexican heritage. She is a teacher by day and a poet at three in the morning when the muses won't let her sleep. Born and raised in Bayview-Hunters Point, and living en la casa de sun padres, she centers her work around familia, comunidad and healing.
Chile de Árbol
Science says capsaicin
a chemical released
to deter mammal predators from
destroying the seeds
is what makes a chile spicy
I say it’s despecho
Solo piénsalo
How pissed must the chile have been
to spend generation upon generation
adapting
evolving
overcoming
against predators
hasta que un día
un ancestro
took a bite and said
mmmm que rico
I’m convinced spite is
what makes the chile spicy
Si tus hermanos dicen, tú no eres mexicana
porque no comes chile
Here is a receta para salsa de chile de árbol
Disclaimer
Don’t ask me for measurements
Todo es al tanteo
Eyeball that shit
Ingredientes:
tomatillos
chile de árbol
ajo
agua
sal
despecho (nota: no confundir con amor)
Directions:
In a small pot, place tomatillo en agua on medium high heat until the tomatillo loses its vibrant green color
En un comal, roast your chiles de árbol con despecho until everyone in the house is coughing their lungs out
Then in a blender, throw in your tomatillo, chiles, ajo, sal, un poco de agua y un montón de despecho
Blend until almost smooth
Dump your concoction in one of you mom’s princess house crystal jars
Hazles saber que la salsa está lista
When they start complaining
que la salsa esta muy picosa
Through watery eyes
and red puffy lips
sonríe
I’m convinced the chile is spicy out of spite
Yo no hago mis salsas con amor
las hago con despecho