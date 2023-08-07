Chile de Árbol by poet Maria Guerrero

We are in the middle of Litquake season here in San Francisco and so we will be featuring some of the poets who will be participating this year. Today’s poet will be performing on October 24th at Medicine for Nightmares bookstore and Galleria as part of Litcrawl, Litquake’s closing night and epic poetry crawl.

Maria Guerrero is a proud daughter of immigrant parents and of her Mexican heritage. She is a teacher by day and a poet at three in the morning when the muses won't let her sleep. Born and raised in Bayview-Hunters Point, and living en la casa de sun padres, she centers her work around familia, comunidad and healing.

Chile de Árbol

Science says capsaicin

a chemical released

to deter mammal predators from

destroying the seeds

is what makes a chile spicy

I say it’s despecho

Solo piénsalo

How pissed must the chile have been

to spend generation upon generation

adapting

evolving

overcoming

against predators

hasta que un día

un ancestro

took a bite and said

mmmm que rico

I’m convinced spite is

what makes the chile spicy

Si tus hermanos dicen, tú no eres mexicana

porque no comes chile

Here is a receta para salsa de chile de árbol

Disclaimer

Don’t ask me for measurements

Todo es al tanteo

Eyeball that shit

Ingredientes:

tomatillos

chile de árbol

ajo

agua

sal

despecho (nota: no confundir con amor)

Directions:

In a small pot, place tomatillo en agua on medium high heat until the tomatillo loses its vibrant green color

En un comal, roast your chiles de árbol con despecho until everyone in the house is coughing their lungs out

Then in a blender, throw in your tomatillo, chiles, ajo, sal, un poco de agua y un montón de despecho

Blend until almost smooth

Dump your concoction in one of you mom’s princess house crystal jars

Hazles saber que la salsa está lista

When they start complaining

que la salsa esta muy picosa

Through watery eyes

and red puffy lips

sonríe

I’m convinced the chile is spicy out of spite

Yo no hago mis salsas con amor

las hago con despecho

