'Grounded' by poet Norma Smith
Norma Smith is an anti-racist and anti-zionist Jewish woman. Norma's main mode of being in the world is solidarity. She live in a multilingual, multicultural world and continues to be an active and important part of the Bay Area literary scene. Norma's poem "Grounded" is being published this year in DESPUES DEL AGUACERO: A Pan Dulce Poets Anthology being put out by Oakland's own Pochino Press.
GROUNDED
There are still birds in the smoke-heavy air
flying blind, still following the sharp
edge of the V. They falter, as if to
crash against another message-
bearing flock, another formation still searching
for dry land after so long on the water
now that the last olive tree
has been uprooted in the holy land
and burns in the strangely
bitter neighbor’s field.
We are clueless.
We send another—
this one a lone, leather-winged,
saber-beaked raptor
out into the parched wilderness. She searches
for moisture. She returns
from the desert, un axolotl
held gently aloft, las dos luchando
por vida.
The two swim toward us
through the acrid
heaven. Someone must learn
to welcome our distant
relatives, who can teach us
to breathe again, as we move
overland, just above the ground,
in flight, crying,
Ojalá! Ojalá!