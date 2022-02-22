'My Peace' by poet Aqueila M. Lewis-Ross

Aqueila M. Lewis-Ross reads her poem My Peace. "My Peace" is an ekphrastic poem in response to "Self-Care Sunday" by Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based artist Billie Zangewa for the Museum of African Diaspora's current exhibition, "Thread for a Web Begun and Community Voices: Poets Speak Presentation."

Poems air on KALW 91.7 FM at 7:19 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. weekdays throughout February. This month we’re highlighting poems by local Black poets in honor of Black History Month.

