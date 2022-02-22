© 2021 KALW
Bay Poets

'My Peace' by poet Aqueila M. Lewis-Ross

Published February 22, 2022 at 4:42 AM PST
Aqueila M. Lewis-Ross reads her poem My Peace. "My Peace" is an ekphrastic poem in response to "Self-Care Sunday" by Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based artist Billie Zangewa for the Museum of African Diaspora's current exhibition, "Thread for a Web Begun and Community Voices: Poets Speak Presentation."

Poems air on KALW 91.7 FM at 7:19 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. weekdays throughout February. This month we’re highlighting poems by local Black poets in honor of Black History Month. 

Bay Poets
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
