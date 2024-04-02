STORIED SF: The Giants of McCovey Cove

Jeff Hunt, the host of Storied San Francisco shares some of his favorite episodes with KALW listeners this week, including this story about McCovey Cove.

If you’ve ever been to a Giants game at Oracle Park, you know it’s built right on the San Francisco Bay and has stunning views. And just beyond the right field wall is what has become known as McCovey Cove.

Now, what’s unique about this is that during pretty much every game, there’s a hodgepodge of diehards in all manner of floating vessels waiting to catch their personal white whale: a homerun ball that's blasted out of the stadium. They actually can't see much of the action on the field during the game, but most listen to the play-by-by on transistor radios. In this episode, we'll join them on the water.

Learn more about Storied San Francisco and dig into the archive of more than 200 episodes at StoriedSF.com.

