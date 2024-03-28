MUNI DIARIES: Breakdowns on the Bus

This episode of MUNI DIARIES features stories about breakdowns on the bus — and includes the tales of two Muni Drivers.



First up, driver Doug Meriwether, who’s the author of The Dao of Doug: the Art of Driving a Bus or Finding Zen in San Francisco Transit

The Dao of Doug: the Art of Driving a Bus or Finding Zen in San Francisco Transit Next up, San Francisco writer Beth Spotswood finds humor and camaraderie on a busted bus.

Finally, a ghost story from Muni operator and Muni Diaries regular Mc Allen

Since 2008, Muni Diaries has encouraged Bay Area riders to share their transit stories. Over the last 15 years, thousands of people have contributed to this collective love letter to this place we call home. Muni diaries started live storytelling events in 2009. And that eventually became the Muni Diaries podcast. This week we are sharing some of the producers' favorites.