Public Safety

SF 911 and 311 emergency call centers streamline service

KALW | By Sandra Halladey
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT
Tom Magliery
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

You're walking down the street past a tent encampment and see some homeless people in crisis – if you want to help -- who do you call?

In an effort to better communicate to San Francisco residents how to access services and to connect the best equipped responders to specific situations – San Francisco has launched a new “OK to Call” campaign.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said (quote), "If you see someone in acute crisis, don't hesitate -- call 911.”

The Department of Emergency Services recommends calling 311 to get support for unhoused people and encampments. According to city officials: “the street response program has coordinated specialized teams trained in trauma-informed care, cultural competency and de-escalation tactics.”

311 is also the number to call for street cleaning and removal of trash.

Public Safety Bay Area News
Sandra Halladey
