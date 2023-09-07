SF 911 and 311 emergency call centers streamline service
You're walking down the street past a tent encampment and see some homeless people in crisis – if you want to help -- who do you call?
In an effort to better communicate to San Francisco residents how to access services and to connect the best equipped responders to specific situations – San Francisco has launched a new “OK to Call” campaign.
Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson said (quote), "If you see someone in acute crisis, don't hesitate -- call 911.”
The Department of Emergency Services recommends calling 311 to get support for unhoused people and encampments. According to city officials: “the street response program has coordinated specialized teams trained in trauma-informed care, cultural competency and de-escalation tactics.”
311 is also the number to call for street cleaning and removal of trash.