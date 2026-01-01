The next generation of leaders is gathering in the Bay Area at KALW’s Power the Future 2026!

The program for Saturday January 31, 2026, 11am-3pm, is a collaboration with several trailblazing youth organizations with support from the Solutions Journalism Network Advancing Democracy Innovation Fund.

Hear directly from young changemakers at the California Association of Youth Commissions , The Youth Power Project , League of Women Voters of San Francisco Youth Council , San Francisco Women’s Political Committee and Power California

Here is what’s on the agenda!

Opening Presentation:

“Why Youth Voices Matter” presented by Ruth Sosa Martinez , Policy Strategist at Power California . Join the fight for the futures of young people across the state of California.

Skills Sessions:

“Amplifying Community Voices” Presented by: Hanisha Harjani , KALW Public Media’s Community Journalism Director

“Social Media Skills for Change” Presented by: Ren Fitgerald , mobility and land use advocate and former head of Instagram and X strategy at Gen Z for Change

Conversations:

Architects of Change: Building and Strengthening Youth Commissions”

Presented by California Association of Youth Commissions (CAYC)

Panelists:

Harper Fortgang : Vice Chair of Housing, Recreation, & Transit Committee, San Francisco Youth Commission and Legislation Subcommittee Chair, California Association of Youth Commissions

Charlie Zeitlin : Legislation Subcommittee Vice-Chair, CAYC, Palo Alto Youth Council

Moderator: Anya Dalal, chair of the Hillsborough Youth Commission and co founder and of the California Association of Youth Commissions

“Student to Leader: Advocacy for Life”Presented by: The League of Women Voters San Francisco Youth Council .

Panelists:

Saanvi Aurora , Co-founder of the Youth Power Project

Angelina Poselli , Vice President of San Francisco Women’s Political Committee (SFWPC)