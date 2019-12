The H-1B is one of the most commonly-used work visas in the United States, and the Trump Administration is denying them at a record rate. Data reporter Sinduja Rangarajan spent eight months investigating why.

This investigation is a collaboration between Mother Jones and Reveal, and it was produced by KALW immigration reporter Teresa Cotsirilos. You can read Mother Jones’ investigation here and listen to Reveal’s original episode here.

