An Update With Uncuffed: One Year Since California Prisons Closed To Visitors

On this edition of Your Call, we get an update from Uncuffed, KALW's audio journalism program in San Quentin and Solano prisons. March 11 marks one year since California prisons closed to visitors due to the pandemic.

More than 49,100 incarcerated people have contracted COVID-19 inside California’s prisons and over 200 have died. Uncuffed producer Chanthon Bun was one of those who contracted the virus inside San Quentin. He was released in July.

Guests:

Eli Wirtschafter, director of Uncuffed, KALW’s audio journalism project inside San Quentin and Solano prisons. Uncuffed recently won the 2020 award from the Society of Professional Journalists Northern California for Best Community Journalism in Radio/Audio

Chanthon Bun, producer with Uncuffed. Chanthon served 23 years in San Quentin Prison and was released in July after contracting COVID-19 inside

