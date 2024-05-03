Media coverage of crack down on pro-Palestinian campus protests

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the ongoing violent crackdown on college campuses over protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, including at UCLA, Columbia University and University of Texas. We’ll hear from journalists who have been covering these student protests.

On Tuesday, NY police raided encampments at Columbia University and the City College of New York. 300 students were arrested. Pro- Israel mob also attacked the pro-Palestine encampment at UCLA tearing down barricades and assaulting protesters with metal pipes, mace and pepper spray.

In the early hours of Thursday morning armed multiagency police in riot gear destroyed peaceful pro-Palestine encampment At UCLA. Over 200 people were arrested.

Police have arrested more than 2,100 people during pro-Palestinian protests on US college campuses

Protesters have accused administrators across the country of weaponising public safety and disingenuous claims of “antisemitism” to crack down on protests

How are journalist able to document what’s happening, particularly as some campuses are restricting media access?

Guests:

Tasbeeh Herwees, writer, journalist and a member of Writers Against the War on Gaza!

Yasmeen Altaji, multimedia journalist , and a fellow at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Constanza Montemayor, senior staff reporter for the the Daily Bruin at UCLA

Resources:

Aljazeera: ‘Career on the line’: US students fear job backlash for protesting Israel

Daily Bruin: Police continue to clear Dickson Plaza encampment, protesters face mass arrests

Middle East Eye:UCLA: Riot police clear pro-Palestine encampment after firing rubber bullets at protesters

The Intercept: FROM UCLA TO COLUMBIA, PROFESSORS NATIONWIDE DEFEND STUDENTS AS POLITICIANS AND POLICE ATTACK

Columbia Spectator: Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Columbia following complaint of anti-Palestinian discrimination