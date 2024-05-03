Margarita Azucar: Your physiology knows you’re ok when you’re singing

Margarita Azucar may no longer be in her regular spot on Thursday evenings, but every now and then, you can still catch her filling in here and there for KALW music programmers. When she’s on the airwaves, expect a mix of 80s, Dark Wave, and Post-Punk, plus music from wherever the mood goes. For this episode of On Repeat, Margarita brought songs to sing and to grieve. Listen now through the play button above.

“We connect [artists] back to their musical ancestors and hope that we're bringing you some of those forgotten favorites.”

Intro: New Order - “Temptation”

Song 1: Amy Winehouse- “Valerie (Live at BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge)”

“This song inspires me to sing out loud and feel all the feels.”

Song 2: Reina Tropical - “Lo Siento”

“It's this juxtaposition of like, 'you bring me a bad feeling and happiness at the same time.'”

Song 3: Bobby McFerrin - “Simple Pleasures”

“There's beauty, there's joy, there's lightness, right? And there's just playfulness.”

Catch Margarita Azucar this Thursday, May 9 on KALW 91.7 FM and kalw.org.