Almanac - Friday May 3, 2024
Today is Friday, the 3rd of May of 2024,
May 3 is the 124th day of the year
242 days remain until the end of the year.
48 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:10:38 am
and sunset will be at 8:03:35 pm.
Current ocean temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
The first low tide will be at 1:35 am at 2.03 feet
The first high tide will be at 7:04 am at 4.8 feet
The next low tide at 1:37 pm at -0.08 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach 8:26 pm at 5.38 feet
The Moon is currently 27% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday May 7th at 8:22 pm
Today is….
International Sauvignon Blanc Day
National Chocolate Custard Day
National Raspberry Popover Day
National Specially-abled Pets Day
National Two Different Colored Shoes Day
Today is also….
Constitution Memorial Day (Japan)
Finding of the Holy Cross-related observances:
Fiesta de las Cruces (Spain and Hispanic America)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….
490 – K'an Joy Chitam I, ruler of Palenque (d. 565)
1469 – Niccolò Machiavelli, Italian historian and philosopher (d. 1527)
1481 – Juana de la Cruz Vázquez Gutiérrez, Spanish abbess of the Franciscan Third Order Regular (d. 1534)
1844 – Richard D'Oyly Carte, English talent agent and composer (d. 1901)
1886 – Marcel Dupré, French organist and composer (d. 1971)
(d. 1989)
1898 – Septima Poinsette Clark, American educator and activist (d. 1987)
1898 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1978)
1901–present
1903 – Bing Crosby, American singer and actor (d. 1977)
1906 – Mary Astor, American actress (d. 1987)
1912 – Virgil Fox, American organist and composer (d. 1980)
1912 – May Sarton, American poet, novelist and memoirist (d. 1995)
1913 – William Inge, American playwright and novelist (d. 1973)
1919 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (d. 2014)
1920 – John Lewis, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)
1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, American boxer (d. 1989)
1933 – James Brown, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)
1934 – Georges Moustaki, Egyptian-French singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)
1934 – Frankie Valli, American singer and actor
1938 – Napoleon XIV, American singer, songwriter and record producer (d. 2023)
1940 – David Koch, American engineer, businessman, and philanthropist (d. 2019)
1946 – Greg Gumbel, American sportscaster
1947 – Doug Henning, Canadian magician (d. 2000)
1951 – Christopher Cross, American singer-songwriter and producer
1954 – Angela Bofill, American singer-songwriter
1959 – Ben Elton, English actor, director, and screenwriter
….and on this day in history….
752 – Mayan king Bird Jaguar IV of Yaxchilan in modern-day Chiapas, Mexico, assumes the throne.
1715 – A total solar eclipse is visible across northern Europe and northern Asia, as predicted by Edmond Halley to within four minutes accuracy.
1802 – Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city after Congress abolishes the Board of Commissioners, the District's founding government. The "City of Washington" is given a mayor-council form of government.
1855 – American adventurer William Walker departs from San Francisco with about 60 men to conquer Nicaragua.
1913 – Raja Harishchandra, the first full-length Indian feature film, is released, marking the beginning of the Indian film industry.
1921 – Ireland is partitioned under British law by the Government of Ireland Act 1920, creating Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.
1921 – West Virginia becomes the first state to legislate a broad sales tax, but does not implement it until a number of years later due to enforcement issues.
1948 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Shelley v. Kraemer that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks and other minorities are legally unenforceable.
1963 – The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the "Birmingham campaign" protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the civil rights movement.
1978 – The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as "spam") is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.
1979 – Margaret Thatcher wins the United Kingdom general election. The following day, she becomes the first female British Prime Minister.
2001 – The United States loses its seat on the U.N. Human Rights Commission for the first time since the commission was formed in 1947.