Almanac - Friday May 3, 2024

Today is Friday, the 3rd of May of 2024,

May 3 is the 124th day of the year

242 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:10:38 am

and sunset will be at 8:03:35 pm.

Current ocean temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:35 am at 2.03 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:04 am at 4.8 feet

The next low tide at 1:37 pm at -0.08 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach 8:26 pm at 5.38 feet

The Moon is currently 27% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday May 7th at 8:22 pm

Today is….

Garden Meditation Day

International Sauvignon Blanc Day

International Space Day

International Tuba Day

National Chocolate Custard Day

National Lumpy Rug Day

National Raspberry Popover Day

National SAN Architect Day

National Specially-abled Pets Day

National Textiles Day

National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

No Pants Day

Paranormal Day

Public Radio Day

School Lunch Hero Day

Sun Day

Wordsmith Day

World Press Freedom Day

National Montana Day

Today is also….

Constitution Memorial Day (Japan)

Constitution Day (Poland)

Finding of the Holy Cross-related observances:

Fiesta de las Cruces (Spain and Hispanic America)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

490 – K'an Joy Chitam I, ruler of Palenque (d. 565)

1469 – Niccolò Machiavelli, Italian historian and philosopher (d. 1527)

1481 – Juana de la Cruz Vázquez Gutiérrez, Spanish abbess of the Franciscan Third Order Regular (d. 1534)

1844 – Richard D'Oyly Carte, English talent agent and composer (d. 1901)

1886 – Marcel Dupré, French organist and composer (d. 1971)

(d. 1989)

1898 – Septima Poinsette Clark, American educator and activist (d. 1987)

1898 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1978)

1901–present

1903 – Bing Crosby, American singer and actor (d. 1977)

1906 – Mary Astor, American actress (d. 1987)

1912 – Virgil Fox, American organist and composer (d. 1980)

1912 – May Sarton, American poet, novelist and memoirist (d. 1995)

1913 – William Inge, American playwright and novelist (d. 1973)

1919 – Pete Seeger, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist (d. 2014)

1920 – John Lewis, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)

1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, American boxer (d. 1989)

1933 – James Brown, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2006)

1934 – Georges Moustaki, Egyptian-French singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1934 – Frankie Valli, American singer and actor

1938 – Napoleon XIV, American singer, songwriter and record producer (d. 2023)

1940 – David Koch, American engineer, businessman, and philanthropist (d. 2019)

1946 – Greg Gumbel, American sportscaster

1947 – Doug Henning, Canadian magician (d. 2000)

1951 – Christopher Cross, American singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Angela Bofill, American singer-songwriter

1959 – Ben Elton, English actor, director, and screenwriter

….and on this day in history….

752 – Mayan king Bird Jaguar IV of Yaxchilan in modern-day Chiapas, Mexico, assumes the throne.

1715 – A total solar eclipse is visible across northern Europe and northern Asia, as predicted by Edmond Halley to within four minutes accuracy.

1802 – Washington, D.C. is incorporated as a city after Congress abolishes the Board of Commissioners, the District's founding government. The "City of Washington" is given a mayor-council form of government.

1855 – American adventurer William Walker departs from San Francisco with about 60 men to conquer Nicaragua.

1913 – Raja Harishchandra, the first full-length Indian feature film, is released, marking the beginning of the Indian film industry.

1921 – Ireland is partitioned under British law by the Government of Ireland Act 1920, creating Northern Ireland and Southern Ireland.

1921 – West Virginia becomes the first state to legislate a broad sales tax, but does not implement it until a number of years later due to enforcement issues.

1948 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Shelley v. Kraemer that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to blacks and other minorities are legally unenforceable.

1963 – The police force in Birmingham, Alabama switches tactics and responds with violent force to stop the "Birmingham campaign" protesters. Images of the violent suppression are transmitted worldwide, bringing new-found attention to the civil rights movement.

1978 – The first unsolicited bulk commercial email (which would later become known as "spam") is sent by a Digital Equipment Corporation marketing representative to every ARPANET address on the west coast of the United States.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher wins the United Kingdom general election. The following day, she becomes the first female British Prime Minister.

2001 – The United States loses its seat on the U.N. Human Rights Commission for the first time since the commission was formed in 1947.