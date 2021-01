For many of us, success and 'making it' also means you're expected to help out and support your family. Whether you're Black American, or a child of Black immigrants, that 'Black Tax' is often something you're going to be thinking about. In this episode of The Stoop, we get personal with a story from Mwende Hinojosa who explains how WhatsApp brings her Kenyan family together but it can also be very ... taxing.

