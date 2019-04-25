 Soundbox: San Francisco Symphony's experimental space | KALW
Soundbox: San Francisco Symphony's experimental space

By Ninna Gaensler-Debs 5 minutes ago
  • Cory Weaver / cropped and resized

In this Audiograph, we go to Soundbox, the San Francisco Symphony’s experimental music space. First launched in 2014, each concert at Soundbox has a theme, and is put together by curators. These concerts feel totally different than going to the symphony — and they’re supposed to.

"There's no sense of tradition because it's a new tradition. I've learned that the audience has infinite capacity for intensity, humor, sadness - you know, deep emotional experiences - and in fact they're desperately craving those, so the intention to dumb down is always the wrong intention."

This story originally aired in February 2017 as an Audiograph, a radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature. Audiograph tells the story of where you live and the people who live there with you. 

 

