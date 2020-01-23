Sights & Sounds: Jaimel Hemphill

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, host Jenee Darden sits down with Jaimel Hemphill to talk about three events happening around the bay this weekend.

Hoodslam is a party like no other. It features trained professional wrestlers, live music, burlesque, cosplay and other surprises. This event is for ages 21 and up.

If you like discovering new cuisines and delving deep into their history in a warm and open setting, Slow Food East Bay’s Cultural Food Traditions Project has you covered. This month, the non-profit is hosting an evening of Senegalese food and discussion with chef Nafy Flatley at Kingston 11 in Oakland. Slow Food also educates consumers about finding good quality, sustainable, ethically sourced food through lectures and tours. Proceeds to benefit Street Level Health Project.

The Oakland A’s Fan Fest is the place to be for fans of Oakland’s green and gold hometown heroes. There will be entertainment and activities for kids and adults, as well as food trucks and the A’s annual Community Tent Fund Sale—plus, a chance to meet some of your favorite players. The A's Fan Fest is free.

Jaimel Hemphill is a comic creator with NPC comics.