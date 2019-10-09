San Jose Innovator Wants To Connect Silicon Valley To Africa

The Innovate for Africa Conference connects African entrepreneurs and innovators to Silicon Valley to create partnerships that can help the continent grow its already booming tech field. Cities like Lagos, Nigeria and Nairobi, Kenya have rapidly growing tech sectors.

For the main organizer of the gathering, it’s personal. San Jose resident Hiba Sharief is originally from Sudan. She’s been in tech for more than 15 years, and has been named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. She recently launched her own company, Elevoro, that focuses on growing tech skills in underserved communities. And Hiba wants to see her country join the African tech revolution. She just got back from a trip to Sudan, speaking to young entrepreneurs there, and joins me in studio.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.