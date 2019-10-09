 San Jose Innovator Wants To Connect Silicon Valley To Africa | KALW
Crosscurrents

San Jose Innovator Wants To Connect Silicon Valley To Africa

By 55 minutes ago
  • Hiba Sharief at Impact Hub in Khartoum, Sudan.
The Innovate for Africa Conference connects African entrepreneurs and innovators to Silicon Valley to create partnerships that can help the continent grow its already booming tech field. Cities like Lagos, Nigeria and Nairobi, Kenya have rapidly growing tech sectors. 

For the main organizer of the gathering, it’s personal. San Jose resident Hiba Sharief  is originally from Sudan. She’s been in tech for more than 15 years, and has been named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. She recently launched her own company, Elevoro, that focuses on growing tech skills in underserved communities. And Hiba wants to see her country join the African tech revolution. She just got back from a trip to Sudan, speaking to young entrepreneurs there, and joins me in studio. 

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

technology
Africa
Silicon Valley
sudan

A Bay View of turmoil in Sudan

By Jan 23, 2019
Alawia Bakhit

From our new series Bay Views, a segment where we ask someone to go deep and think about an aspect of their Bay Area life that touches on a larger issue. Today, we’ll take a look from here at turmoil happening in Sudan, host Hana Baba's home country.

Bay Area Sudanese protest with their countrypeople

By Oct 5, 2013
Ladin Awad

 

Sudanese Americans and expats in the Bay Area are spending their days and nights online these days – getting little sleep, calling home multiple times a day, checking on the safety of their family and friends, hoping for good news.

Including myself.

And the news is disturbing.  

Bay Area Sudanese demand US action after massacre back home

By Jun 6, 2019
Minnah Awad

 

 

On Tuesday, around 40 people gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall in a demonstration protesting the Sudanese military’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters on June 3. The demonstrators had been camping out at a sit-in in the capital, Khartoum, since April, following a four-month revolt that toppled former 30-year dictator, Omar al-Bashir.

 