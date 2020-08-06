'River City Drumbeat' Is A Triumphant Story About The Power Of An Arts Education

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing River City Drumbeat, a new documentary about the power of an arts education. For nearly 30 years, Edward “Narde” White has led an African American youth drum corps in Louisville, Kentucky.

The corps has helped hundreds of Louisville students embrace African drumming by giving them a sense of community and purpose amid economic struggles in their West End neighborhood. We’ll discuss the film’s testament to the power of music, love, and legacies.

Guests:

Anne Flatté, award-winning filmmaker and director of River City Drumbeat

Marlon Johnson, Emmy award-winning producer and director of River City Drumbeat

