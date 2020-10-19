Remembering Loved Ones Killed By Police / Voting In Richmond / New Arrivals

The aunt of a man shot and killed by police in 2017 wants people to know about the family he left behind. Today, we’re looking at the aftermath of police violence. Then, we go to Richmond to ask people what’s on their minds this election season. Plus, an episode from our podcast New Arrivals. And, today's local music features a new album by Maya Songbird from San Francisco.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.