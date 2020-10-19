Richmond Voters Share What’s On Their Minds

In these last couple weeks leading up to the elections, we’re talking to people in Bay Area neighborhoods with the lowest voter turnout. Today, we go to the City of Richmond in Contra Costa County.

Isabella Bloom, a reporter with Richmond Confidential and student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism shares what people in Richmond are thinking about in the upcoming election.

This interview was produced by Victor Tence with support from Richmond Confidential. Click the play button above to listen.