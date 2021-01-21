The Progressive Prosecutor Pt 1 / Chinatown Pretty

Today, we look at how a decision Chesa Boudin's parents made shaped his path from the public defender's office to the prosecutor's seat. It's the first installment of a new series, "The Progressive Prosecutor." Then, the authors of a new book take a deep dive into the fashion and lives of seniors living in various Chinatowns. Plus, we hear new music from local band Bombsnax.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.