The Progressive Prosecutor Pt 1: Chesa Boudin's Unlikely Path To The DA Office

When Chesa Boudin took the helm as the city’s top prosecutor in San Francisco, he promised to be different. He pledged to use the power of the DA’s office to reform the justice system. The city’s police union balked, warning he would be too lenient on criminals. This is the first installment of an ongoing series that looks at Boudin’s first year in office. It's The Progressive Prosecutor. We begin with Boudin’s unlikely path to the San Francisco DA’s office.

"Every year in school Chesa found a way to announce to the class that he had four parents and two of them were in prison" - former Weather Underground member Bill Ayres

Alice Woelfle co-reported this story with help from Christopher Egusa. It was edited by David Boyer, and mixed by James Rowlands.