'Chinatown Pretty' Authors Shine the Spotlight On Seniors' Fashion

In their book "Chinatown Pretty," photographer Andria Lo and writer Valerie Luu celebrate the everyday style and stories of elder Chinatown residents around North America.

"Clothes became a gateway to tell stories about their immigration, what they did before they retired and just how they lived their lives in Chinatown."

The book is inspired by a blog they launched in 2014. While talking to seniors about knit layers, they learned there were many layers to these elders’ lives. Andria and Valerie have profiled Chinatown seniors in cities such as San Francisco, Oakland and Vancouver. They’ve captured the beauty of these elders in styles from dapper sweaters and slacks to bright floral prints and sweatsuits.

See images of these stylish seniors on the Chinatown Pretty website and Instagram page.

Click the play button above to listen to the interview.

This interview was produced by Jenee Darden and Precious J. Green. It was mixed by Gabe Grabin.