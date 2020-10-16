 Philosophy Talk: Why We Hate | KALW

Philosophy Talk: Why We Hate

By Devon Strolovitch 18 minutes ago

Is hatred ever morally justified, or does hate just breed more hate?


The Southern Poverty Law Center reports that the number of hate groups operating in the U.S. has risen to a record high. There has also been a corresponding increase in hate crime violence. So where does all this hate come from? Do we hate others because we feel a deeper sense of alienation or fear towards them? Is hating always the wrong response, or is there an appropriate kind of hate? Can we love and hate at the same time? And what's the difference between hate and other reactive attitudes like anger, disgust, and contempt? Josh and Ray shake off the haters with Berit Brogaard from the University of Miami, author of Hatred: Understanding Our Most Dangerous Emotion. Sunday 10/18 at 11 am and Tuesay 10/20 at 6 pm.

Tags: 
philosophy
emotions
love
hatred

Related Content

Philosophy Talk: The Science of Happiness

By Devon Strolovitch Nov 16, 2018

How could science help us understand our own happiness?


Philosophy Talk: Envy – Vice or Virtue?

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 29, 2019

Is it irrational to want to be better than you are?


Philosophy Talk: Polyamory

By Devon Strolovitch Jan 3, 2020

We don't have only one friend at a time, so why have only one lover at a time?