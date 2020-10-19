One Planet: The Race To Save North Atlantic Right Whales From Extinction

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, Pulitzer Prize-winning environmental reporter David Abel discusses his new documentary Entangled. The film chronicles efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales from extinction and the impacts of those efforts on the lobster industry.

There are believed to be fewer than 400 right whales, making them among the planet’s most endangered species.

Guest:

David Abel, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at The Boston Globe and director of Entangled

