Oakland Police Chief Ousted By Commission, Mayor

The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday to fire the city's first female police chief without cause. Commission chair, Regina Jackson, says Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's ouster comes after the department failed to comply with court-ordered reforms.

The decision was supported by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who appointed Kirkpatrick in 2017. Kirkpatrick took over the troubled department amid allegations that a group of officers throughout the San Francisco Bay Area were having sex with the teen daughter of an Oakland dispatcher. Police union president Barry Donelan says he is disappointment over the firing. He says Kirkpatrick is well-respected in the department.