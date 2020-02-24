Mike Bloomberg: His Policies, His Record & His Election Spending Spree

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on presidential candidates' records and policies by talking about multi billionaire businessman and former mayor of NY, Michael Bloomberg.

According to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign, has spent more than $452 million on ads since entering the Democratic presidential race last November. What do you want to know about Michael Bloomberg? Join the conversation, on the next Your Call,with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect

Blake Zeff, independent journalist and documentary filmmaker

Dave Levinthal, editor-at-large at the Center for Public integrity

Web Resources:

The New Republic, David Dayen: Michael Bloomberg and the Dangers of ‘Any Blue Will Do’ Politics

The Center for Public Integrity, Dave Levinthal: Will liberals stomach nominating a billionaire they like enough to defeat a billionaire they loathe?

Twitter, Blake Zeff: Mike Bloomberg’s playbook

NY Times, Alexander Burns and Nicholas Kulish: Bloomberg’s Billions: How the Candidate Built an Empire of Influence