Media Roundtable: Media Coverage Of The Impeachment & UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid

On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the UN climate conference in Madrid. The U.S. and several other big polluters blocked a nonbinding measure that would have set tougher targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

During the conference thousands of young activists protested the lack of action by big polluters calling the gathering, a PR campaign Later in the program, we will talk about Trump impeachment vote in the House.

Guests:

Michael Winship, senior Writing Fellow at the website Common Dreams and longtime Bill Moyers writing partner

Dan Froomkin, founder of Press Watch

Ben Ehrenreich, columnist at The Nation magazine, and the author of the forthcoming book, Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time

