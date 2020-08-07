Media Roundtable: The Devastating Explosion In Beirut & Its Aftermath

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port, killing at least 135 people, injuring more 5,000, and leaving 300,000 homeless. Lebanon is mired in an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, rising poverty, endemic corruption, and the covid-crisis. How are people coping with the latest tragedy amidst an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic?

Guests:

Habib Battah, investigative journalist and founder of the news site beirutreport.com

Web Resources:

Al Jazeera: Who is to blame for Lebanon's crisis?

NY Times: Why Did Lebanon Let a Bomb-in-Waiting Sit in a Warehouse for 6 Years?

The Guardian: Beirut explosion: anger at officials grows after missed warnings

Reuters: 'Falling off a cliff': Lebanon's poor borrow to buy bread