KALW Almanac - Friday 4/26/19

Happy Birthday to Frederick Law Olmstead (and to you, if today is YOUR birthday)!

Today is Friday, April 26, 2019, the 116th day of the year, 63 days till summer, and a mere 564 days until the next presidential election.

Sunrise : 6:20am

: 6:20am Sunset: 7:56pm ...giving us 13 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. Full moon rises at 8:22pm.



Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 5:03am/8:00pm

: 5:03am/8:00pm Low: 12:08pm

Special celebrations & commemorations today…

Union Day - Tanzania

World Intellectual Property Day

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day

Audubon Day

Day of Dialogue

Hug An Australian Day

Lesbian Visibility Day

National Hairball Awareness Day

National Help A Horse Day

National Kids and Pets Day

National Pretzel Day

Poem In Your Pocket Day

Richter Scale Day

On this day in…

1478 - Pazzi conspirators attacked Lorenzo and killed Giuliano de'Medici.

1514 - Copernicus made his first observations of Saturn.

1607 - The British established an American colony at Cape Henry, Virginia. It was the first permanent English establishment in the Western Hemisphere.

1819 - The first Odd Fellows lodge in the U.S. was established in Baltimore, MD.

1865 - Joseph E. Johnston surrendered the Army of Tennessee to Sherman during the American Civil War.

1865 - John Wilkes Booth was killed by the U.S. Federal Cavalry.

1906 - In Hawaii, motion pictures were shown for the first time.

1921 - Weather broadcasts were heard for the first time on radio in St. Louis, MO.

1929 - First non-stop flight from England to India was completed.

1931 - New York Yankee Lou Gehrig hit a home run but was called out for passing a runner.

1931 - NBC premiered "Lum and Abner." It was on the air for 24 years.

1937 - German planes attacked Guernica, Spain, during the Spanish Civil War for the Spanish nationalist government. This raid is considered one of the first to be attacks on a civilian population by a modern air force.

1937 - "LIFE" magazine was printed without the word "LIFE" on the cover.

1937 - "Lorenzo Jones" premiered on NBC radio.

1941 - An organ was played at a baseball stadium for the first time in Chicago, IL.

1945 - Marshal Henri Philippe Petain, the head of France's Vichy government during World War II, was arrested.

1952 - Patty Berg set a new record for major women’s golf competition when she shot a 64 over 18 holes in a tournament in Richmond, CA.

1954 - Grace Kelly was on the cover of "LIFE" magazine.

1964 - The African nations of Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged to form Tanzania.

1964 - The Boston Celtics won their sixth consecutive NBA title. They won two more before the streak came to an end.

1968 - Students seized the administration building at Ohio State University.

1982 - The British announced that Argentina had surrendered on South Georgia.

1983 - Dow Jones Industrial Average broke 1,200 for first time.

1985 - In Argentina, a fire at a mental hospital killed 79 people and injured 247.

1986 - The world’s worst nuclear disaster to date occurred at Chernobyl, in Kiev. Thirty-one people died in the incident and thousands more were exposed to radioactive material.

Today’s birthday celebrants include (or included)...