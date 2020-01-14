 Fog City Blues: Kyra Gordon – Loving Janis | KALW

Fog City Blues: Kyra Gordon – Loving Janis

By Devon Strolovitch 4 minutes ago

Bay Area Vocalist Kyra Gordon and Pianist Larry Steelman, Bassist Paul Eastburn and special guest Guitarist Mimi Fox bring us their heartfelt, hypnotic and far-out arrangements of two iconic singers: Janis Ian and Janis Joplin.

In Loving Janis the stylistic interpretations of both Janis Joplin and Janis Ian encompass jazz, rock and folk arrangements of the iconic performers. Epic song classics including “At Seventeen”; “Jesse”; “Piece of My Heart”; “Bobby McGee” and others, joyfully sung in a heartfelt tribute by singer-songwriter Kyra Gordon. She joins hosts Devon Strolovitch live in the studio this Wednesday 1/15 at 10 pm for a preview of her performance at Feinstein's this Sunday 1/19.

blues
jazz
soul
folk
Local Music

