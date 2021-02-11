Fairfield Edition: February 11, 2021

COVID–19 Vaccine Appointments Available for Solano County Residents Age 75+ this Wednesday through Friday, February 10-12. Vaccine clinics are held at NorthBay Healthcare’s Green Valley Administration Center, located at 4500 Business Center Drive, Fairfield CA 94534.

Sign up at https://www.northbay.org/about/vaccine-signups.cfm

Solano County will conduct a two-day mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds starting Friday. Vaccinations are available to County residents ages 75+. The county hopes to inoculate 2,000 individuals each day. Dr. Bela Matyas, the county public health officer, said that if there are enough slots open, then Thursday afternoon he could open up the clinic to those who are 65+.

Sign up at these links:

Feb. 12 event: http://bit.ly/sccovax0212

Feb. 13 event: http://bit.ly/sccovax0213

KALW News/Crosscurrents' interview with Pastor David Isom of the St. Stephen CME Church in Fairfield about reaching out to his predominantly Black congregation about the vaccine. KALW’s Hana Baba talks to Pastor Isom about his role in creating vaccine awareness. Also, check out the latest episode of The Stoop podcast, with more from Pastor Isom in Fairfield.

Click the play button above to listen to the live newscast with info & resources in Fairfield.