Sonia NarangHealth & Equity Series Editor
Sonia Narang is the editor and project manager for KALW's Health & Equity series. Before that, she managed elections coverage for the station. Over the past decade, Sonia reported social justice stories from her home state of California and around the globe for PRI's The World radio program, NPR News, The Washington Post's The Lily, and more.
Sonia has a master's degree in journalism from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and got her start in radio while reporting in Japan for Public Radio International. Sonia began her career in journalism as a print reporter for a community newspaper in Colorado.
Fairfield City Manager Stefan Chatwin presents State of the City 2020: Next month, Fairfield’s City Manager Stefan Chatwin is virtually hitting the road to speak with community groups about how things went this past year. To invite the Fairfield City Manager to come speak to your group, call (707) 428-7400 or e-mail the city manager's office at cmo@fairfield.ca.gov
In East Palo Alto, local leaders recently held a press conference to discuss vaccine equity and the lack of vaccine availability in the community.San…
California’s new Blue Shield-run COVID-19 vaccine system starts this week — CalMatters.The state’s goal is to scale up from 1.4 to to 4 million…
San Francisco is poised to move to the red tier of Covid-19 restrictions. Marin and San Mateo Counties moved from purple to red tier last week. — SF…
Beginning Feb. 22, San Mateo County expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and child care providers, first responders and food and agricultural…
The Native American Health Center (NAHC) in Oakland teamed up with FEMA and Alameda County to provide vaccines at a pop-up site in Oakland's Fruitvale…
As of this morning, Oakland Coliseum had appointments slots available for this weekend, Feb. 20-21. Only Alameda County residents who are ages 65+ or…
California approves $600 stimulus for low-income residents who earn less than $30,000 annually. Read more about who qualifies, and how it works in this…
This week, San Mateo County is offering a free drive-through vaccination clinic at San Francisco Airport (SFO) for residents 65 years old and older as…
On Tuesday, February 16, one of California’s FEMA-run mass vaccination sites opens at the Oakland Coliseum. While appointments are currently limited, the…