Sonia Narang is the editor and project manager for KALW's Health & Equity series. Before that, she managed elections coverage for the station. Over the past decade, Sonia reported social justice stories from her home state of California and around the globe for PRI's The World radio program, NPR News, The Washington Post's The Lily, and more.

Sonia has a master's degree in journalism from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and got her start in radio while reporting in Japan for Public Radio International. Sonia began her career in journalism as a print reporter for a community newspaper in Colorado.

