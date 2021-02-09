Bay Area Pastors Are Tapped To Decrease Vaccine Hesitancy In Black Communities

Bay Area health departments have been reaching out to leaders in Black communities to talk to them about the COVID-19 vaccine. These are communities that are disproportionately vulnerable, yet also ones with most hesitancy to trust the vaccine.

"This virus -- it's so devastating to my community and communities of color that I just have to speak loudly against the hesitancy."

David Isom is a pastor at the St Stephens CME Church in Fairfield. He’s working with the county to provide his congregation with information about the vaccine. In this interview with Pastor Isom, we talk about the role of clergy in creating vaccine awareness.

You can also hear more from Pastor Isom and about the COVID-19 vaccine in Black communities in the most recent episode of The Stoop podcast.

