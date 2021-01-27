COVID-19 Vaccine Update / Chiropracter @WORK / Oakland Murals

California has moved on to a new vaccination phase: Now, people 65 and older have priority. But, there’s very limited supply. Today, we hear about the challenges health departments are facing. Then, we meet a chiropractor in a story from our @WORK series. And, we go behind the scenes with Meredith Winner, looking at how the mural paintings in downtown Oakland were organized. Plus, today's local music features Nopes from Oakland. Their new album Djörk came out this month.
- Amidst Scaricty, Vaccination Rollout Changes Direction To Strictly Age-Based System
- How One Oakland Chiropractor Is Treating The Ailments Taking A Backseat During The Pandemic
- Meredith Winner Helps 'Paint the Void' Left By COVID-19
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.