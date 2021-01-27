COVID-19 Vaccine Update / Chiropracter @WORK / Oakland Murals

California has moved on to a new vaccination phase: Now, people 65 and older have priority. But, there’s very limited supply. Today, we hear about the challenges health departments are facing. Then, we meet a chiropractor in a story from our @WORK series. And, we go behind the scenes with Meredith Winner, looking at how the mural paintings in downtown Oakland were organized. Plus, today's local music features Nopes from Oakland. Their new album Djörk came out this month.



Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.