Corona Radio Theater: Live Storyteller M.J. Kang - Immersive Van Goch - Hershey Felder: Puccini

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes a live storyteller to the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater, M.J. Kang (pictured). Also, Hershey Felder returns to discuss his upcoming program on composer Giacomo Puccini; and we talk with event producers Corey Ross and Svetlana Dvoretsky about the West Coast premiere of Immersive Van Gogh.

In a new feature for Open Air’s Corona Radio Theater initiative, we are happy to welcome Canadian playwright, actor, director and storyteller M.J. Kang to the show. As a storyteller, she has won three Moth slams, a National Storytellers slam and a Story Collider slam. She will be performing virtually as part of the Women's Storytelling Festival from March 19-21, produced by Better Said Than Done and the National Storytellers Network.

Her story is about her ‘Accidental Cat-Dog’; she borrows a cat because of mice in her apartment, and it turns out to be a ‘cat-dog’. Open Air presents M.J. Kang in partnership with Stories from the Stage, an original series from the World Channel. Producer Patricia Alvarado joins the conversation to talk about the program.

Virtuoso pianist, writer and performer Hershey Felder returns to Open Air to talk about the upcoming world premiere livestream of Hershey Felder, PUCCINI, starring Baritone Nathan Gunn, Soprano Gianna Corbisiero, Tenor Charles Castronovo, and Soprano Ekaterina Siurina; as well as Felder himself.

Featuring excerpts from La bohème, Tosca, Turandot, and more, PUCCINI is the story of the great composer’s deliciously scandalous life, and how the real women he knew affected the heroines he created for the stage. Hershey Felder, PUCCINI will stream live on Sunday, March 14 (5pm), with streaming on-demand access through March 21.

Plus, we talk with event producers, Corey Ross and Svetlana Dvoretsky, about the exciting West Coast premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, the all-new visually-striking exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh’s most incredible works of art.

The walk-through experience opens March 18 and is extended through Monday, September 6. The exhibition is at San Francisco’s SVN West, at the intersection of South Van Ness and Market Street in San Francisco.

Open Air, with host David Latulippe, is heard live on Thursday, March 11 at 1pm