California is one of just three states that requires people convicted of felonies to finish parole before they can vote. Prop 17 would change that, and grant voting rights to nearly 40,000 Californians on parole.

Dorsey Nunn: When I got ready to cast my first vote, I dressed up for it along with a number of other people as a way you go. 'Where are you going, where are you going in that suit and tie?' I'm going to vote

