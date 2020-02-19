Bernie Sanders: His Policies, His Record & His Donors

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on presidential candidates' records and policies by talking about Senator Bernie Sanders, the frontrunner in the race, according to major polls.

His campaign has raised a whopping $109M with no support from billionaires, according to OpenSecrets. He’s received donations from 1.4 million donors through the end of 2019, the most of any candidate, according to The New York Times. This week, nearly 50,000 supporters attended his rallies ahead of the Nevada caucus and Super Tuesday.

What has changed since he ran in 2016? Since his last campaign, activists say he has greatly improved his immigration and disability rights platforms. He also has a plan to reform the corporate media, which has been blantantly biased against him. What do you want to know about Senator Sanders?

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent at The Nation

Julio Ricardo Varela, digital media director for Futuro Media and co-host of In The Thick

Christian Paz, editorial fellow at The Atlantic

