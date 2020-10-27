Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To The Supreme Court. How Can We Reform Our Judicial System?

On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. After Democrats unsuccessfully tried to filibuster the nomination, Republicans only needed 51 votes to confirm her.

With a 6-3 far-right majority, the Affordable Care Act, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, climate change, workers’ rights, and more are at stake. Constitutional law experts say we should have 18-year term limits for justices. Do you agree?

Guests:

Mark Joseph Stern, reporter covering courts & the law for Slate and author of American Justice 2019: The Roberts Court Arrives

Sabeel Rahman, president of Demos, Associate Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School and author of Civic Power: Rebuilding American Democracy in an Era of Crisis

