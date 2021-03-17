Almanac - Wednesday 3/17/21

May The Road Rise To Meet You! It's St Patrick's Day...
Today is Wednesday, the 17th of March of 2021
It is the 76th day of the year
289 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises at 7:16 am
and sunset will be at 7:21 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:18 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:38 am
The first low tide will be at 8:11 am
The next high tide at 2:31 pm.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:57 pm.
The Moon is 15.0% visible; a Waxing Crescent
First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 21th of March of 2021 at 7:40 am
Today is…
Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action
Today is also…
Evacuation Day in Suffolk County, Massachusetts)
Saint Patrick's Day, a public holiday in Ireland, Montserrat and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, widely celebrated in the English-speaking world and to a lesser degree in other parts of the world.
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
In 1910, Camp Fire Girls was established as the first interracial, non-sectarian American organization for girls.
Loretta Perfectus Walsh became the first woman to join the Navy and the first woman to officially join the military in a role other than a nurse. She was born today in 1917.
1917 1st exclusively women's bowling tournament begins in St Louis
1969 – Golda Meir becomes the first female Prime Minister of Israel.
Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include…
1665 – Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, French harpsichord player and composer (d. 1729)
1846 – Kate Greenaway, English author and illustrator (d. 1901)
1886 – Princess Patricia of Connaught (d. 1974)
Alice Greenough Orr was born today in 1902. She was a professional rodeo rider and toured around the world.
1905 – Lillian Yarbo, American comedienne, dancer, and singer (d. 1996)
1906 – Brigitte Helm, German-Swiss actress (d. 1996)
1927 – Betty Allen, American soprano and educator (d. 2009)
1931 – Patricia Breslin, American actress (d. 2011)
1933 – Penelope Lively, English author
1937 – Galina Samsova, Russian ballerina
1944 – Pattie Boyd, English model, author, and photographer
1938 – Zola Taylor, American singer (d. 2007)
1955 – Cynthia McKinney, American activist and politician
1962 – Janet Gardner, American singer and guitarist
1962 – Clare Grogan, Scottish singer and actress
1968 – Eri Nitta, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress
1972 – Melissa Auf der Maur, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and bass player
1972 – Mia Hamm, American soccer player
1973 – Caroline Corr, Irish singer and drummer
1975 – Natalie Zea, American actress
1977 – Tamar Braxton, American singer-songwriter and actress
1979 – Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory, American adult film actress
1997 – Katie Ledecky, American swimmer
Also on this day in history…
1950 – Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley announce the creation of element 98, which they name "californium".
1958 – The United States launches the first solar-powered satellite, which is also the first satellite to achieve a long-term orbit.
Today’s birthdays also include…
1901 – Alfred Newman, American composer and conductor (d. 1970)
1902 – Bobby Jones, American golfer and lawyer (d. 1971)
1912 – Bayard Rustin, American activist (d. 1987)
1915 – Ray Ellington, English drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)
1919 – Nat King Cole, American singer, pianist, and television host (d. 1965)
1920 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi politician, 1st President of Bangladesh (d. 1975)
1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian-French dancer and choreographer (d. 1993)
1941 – Paul Kantner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)
1944 – John Sebastian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – William Gibson, American-Canadian author and screenwriter
1949 – Patrick Duffy, American actor, director, and producer
1951 – Kurt Russell, American actor and producer