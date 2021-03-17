Almanac - Wednesday 3/17/21

May The Road Rise To Meet You! It's St Patrick's Day...

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of March of 2021

It is the 76th day of the year

289 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:16 am

and sunset will be at 7:21 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:18 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:38 am

The first low tide will be at 8:11 am

The next high tide at 2:31 pm.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:57 pm.

The Moon is 15.0% visible; a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 21th of March of 2021 at 7:40 am

Today is…

Camp Fire Girls Day

Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

Doctor-Patient Trust Day

St. Patrick's Day

Submarine Day

Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action

Today is also…

Children's Day in Bangladesh

Evacuation Day in Suffolk County, Massachusetts)

Saint Patrick's Day, a public holiday in Ireland, Montserrat and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, widely celebrated in the English-speaking world and to a lesser degree in other parts of the world.

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

In 1910, Camp Fire Girls was established as the first interracial, non-sectarian American organization for girls.

Loretta Perfectus Walsh became the first woman to join the Navy and the first woman to officially join the military in a role other than a nurse. She was born today in 1917.

1917 1st exclusively women's bowling tournament begins in St Louis

1969 – Golda Meir becomes the first female Prime Minister of Israel.

Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include…

1665 – Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, French harpsichord player and composer (d. 1729)

1846 – Kate Greenaway, English author and illustrator (d. 1901)

1886 – Princess Patricia of Connaught (d. 1974)

Alice Greenough Orr was born today in 1902. She was a professional rodeo rider and toured around the world.

1905 – Lillian Yarbo, American comedienne, dancer, and singer (d. 1996)

1906 – Brigitte Helm, German-Swiss actress (d. 1996)

1927 – Betty Allen, American soprano and educator (d. 2009)

1931 – Patricia Breslin, American actress (d. 2011)

1933 – Penelope Lively, English author

1937 – Galina Samsova, Russian ballerina

1944 – Pattie Boyd, English model, author, and photographer

1938 – Zola Taylor, American singer (d. 2007)

1955 – Cynthia McKinney, American activist and politician

1962 – Janet Gardner, American singer and guitarist

1962 – Clare Grogan, Scottish singer and actress

1968 – Eri Nitta, Japanese singer-songwriter and actress

1972 – Melissa Auf der Maur, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and bass player

1972 – Mia Hamm, American soccer player

1973 – Caroline Corr, Irish singer and drummer

1975 – Natalie Zea, American actress

1977 – Tamar Braxton, American singer-songwriter and actress

1979 – Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory, American adult film actress

1997 – Katie Ledecky, American swimmer

Also on this day in history…

1950 – Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley announce the creation of element 98, which they name "californium".

1958 – The United States launches the first solar-powered satellite, which is also the first satellite to achieve a long-term orbit.

Today’s birthdays also include…

1901 – Alfred Newman, American composer and conductor (d. 1970)

1902 – Bobby Jones, American golfer and lawyer (d. 1971)

1912 – Bayard Rustin, American activist (d. 1987)

1915 – Ray Ellington, English drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1919 – Nat King Cole, American singer, pianist, and television host (d. 1965)

1920 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladeshi politician, 1st President of Bangladesh (d. 1975)

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian-French dancer and choreographer (d. 1993)

1941 – Paul Kantner, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1944 – John Sebastian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – William Gibson, American-Canadian author and screenwriter

1949 – Patrick Duffy, American actor, director, and producer

1951 – Kurt Russell, American actor and producer