Almanac - Tuesday 1/5/21

Happy Birthday Hayao Miazaki, animator, creator of My Friend Totoro, and many other great cartoon films...

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of January of 2021...

January 5 is the fifth day of the year

360 days remain until the end of the year

74 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and the sun sets at 5:05 pm.

The solar transit will be at 12:16 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

the first high tide was at 4:46 am

The first low tide will be at 10:28 am

The next high tide will be at 4:07 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 10:12 pm.

The Moon is currently 59.7% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 6th of January of 2021 at 1:37 am

Today is…

National Bird Day

National Keto Day

National Screenwriters Day

National Whipped Cream Day

Today is also…

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, China

Joma Shinji in Japan

The Twelfth day of Christmas and the Twelfth Night of Christmas.

That’s 12 drummers drumming.

On this day in history….

1911 – Kappa Alpha Psi, the world's third oldest and largest black fraternity, is founded at Indiana University.

1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses

1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.

1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.

1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.

1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (d. 1813)

1876 – Konrad Adenauer, German lawyer and politician, Chancellor of West Germany (d. 1967)

1893 – Paramahansa Yogananda, Indian-American guru and philosopher (d. 1952)

1904 – Jeane Dixon, American astrologer and psychic (d. 1997)

1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (d. 1959)

1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (d. 2007)

1921 – Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (d. 1990)

1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (d. 2003)

1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States

1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (d. 1989)

1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author

1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director

1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter

1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman

1953 – George Tenet, American civil servant and academic, 18th Director of Central Intelligence

1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director