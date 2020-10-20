Almanac - Tuesday 10/20/20

Today is Office Chocolate Day...

It's Tuesday, the 20th of October of 2020

It is the 294th day of the year

72 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until winter begins

14 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 6:24 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:53 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:36 am

The first low tide will be at 8:25 am

The next high tide will be at 2:42 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:20 pm.

The Moon is 18.7% visible; a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 23rd of October of 2020 at 6:23 am

Today is…

Birth of the Bab

Community Media Day

International Chefs Day

Miss American Rose Day

National Brandied Fruit Day

National Call-in Day For Health Reform

National Day on Writing

National Pharmacy Technician Day

National Suspenders Day

National Youth Confidence Day

Office Chocolate Day

Pro-Life Day of Silent Solidarity

The International Day of the Air Traffic Controller

Today is also…

Arbor Day in the Czech Republic

Heroes' Day in Kenya

Revolution Day in Guatemala

Vietnamese Women's Day

World Osteoporosis Day

World Statistics Day

1818 – The Convention of 1818 is signed between the United States and the United Kingdom, which settles the Canada–United States border on the 49th parallel for most of its length.

1935 – The Long March, a mammoth retreat undertaken by the armed forces of the Chinese Communist Party a year prior, ends.

1947 – The House Un-American Activities Committee begins its investigation into Communist infiltration of the Hollywood film industry, resulting in a blacklist that prevents some from working in the industry for years.

1973 – "Saturday Night Massacre": United States President Richard Nixon fires U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus after they refuse to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who is finally fired by Robert Bork.

1973 – The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II after 14 years of construction.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1632 – Christopher Wren, English physicist, mathematician, and architect, designed St Paul's Cathedral (d. 1723)

1819 – Báb, Iranian religious leader, founded Bábism (d. 1850)

1854 – Arthur Rimbaud, French soldier and poet (d. 1891)

1859 – John Dewey, American psychologist and philosopher (d. 1952)

1874 – Charles Ives, American composer (d. 1954)

1882 – Margaret Dumont, American actress (d. 1965)

1882 – Bela Lugosi, Hungarian-American actor (d. 1956)

1885 – Jelly Roll Morton, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (Red Hot Peppers and New Orleans Rhythm Kings) (d. 1941)

1900 – Wayne Morse, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician (d. 1974)

1913 – Grandpa Jones, American singer-songwriter and banjo player (d. 1998)

1925 – Art Buchwald, American soldier and journalist (d. 2007)

1927 – Joyce Brothers, American psychologist, author, and actress (d. 2013)

1931 – Mickey Mantle, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1995)

1932 – William Christopher, American actor and singer (d. 2016)

1934 – Eddie Harris, American saxophonist (d. 1996)

1940 – Robert Pinsky, American poet and critic

1950 – Tom Petty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1953 – Bill Nunn, American actor (d. 2016)

1958 – Viggo Mortensen, American-Danish actor and producer

1964 – Kamala Harris, American politician and lawyer, U.S. Senator from California; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

1971 – Snoop Dogg, American rapper, producer, and actor