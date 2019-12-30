Almanac - Monday 12/30/19

Today is Monday, the 30th of December of 2019...

It is the 364th day of the year.

One day remains until the end of the year.

80 days until spring begins

64 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 3 days from today)

309 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 4 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:01 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:13 pm

The first high tide will be at 3:05 am

and the next high tide at 1:31 pm

The first low tide will be at 7:59 am

and the next low tide at 8:19 pm

Moon: 18.1%

Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 39.43° NE↑

Moon Altitude: -63.62°

Moon Distance: 249008 mi

Next Full Moon: Jan 10, 2020 11:21 am

Next New Moon: Jan 24, 2020 1:42 pm

Next Moonrise:Today 10:42 am

Today is…

Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

Today is also…

Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province

Rizal Day in Philippines

as it was on this day in 1896 – Filipino patriot and reform advocate José Rizal is executed by a Spanish firing squad in Manila.

The fifth day of Kwanzaa. Today’s principle is Nia (Purpose)

The sixth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

And tonight is the final night of Hannukah

On this day in history…

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The United Auto Workers union stages its first sitdown strike.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)

1937 – Noel Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Matt Lauer, American television journalist and anchor

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1963 – Mike Pompeo, American diplomat and politician; 70th United States Secretary of State

1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman