Almanac - Monday 10/7/19

Enjoy a chocolate covered pretzel today...

Today is Monday, October 7, 2019, the 280th day of the year, with 85 days remaining. And only 393 days until the 2020 Presidential Election.

Sunrise : 7:11am

: 7:11am Sunset: 6:44pm ...giving us an even 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight. 60% of the waxing crescent moon will be visible, rising at 4:02pm.



Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 9:08am/7:50pm

: 9:08am/7:50pm Low: 1:40am/2:15pm

Special celebrations & commemorations today…

Goodwill Day - Namibia

Merchant Holiday - Antigua & Barbuda

Our Lady of the Rosary - Spain

Blue Shirt Day/World Day of Bullying Prevention

Child Health Day

Day of Unity

LED Light Day

World Day of Architecture

World Habitat Day

National Consignment Day

National Forgiveness Day

National Inner Beauty Day

National Personal Safety Day

You Matter To Me Day

National Frappe Day

National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day

On this day in…

1765 - Nine American colonies sent a total of 28 delegates to New York City for the Stamp Act Congress. The delegates adopted the "Declaration of Rights and Grievances."

1777 - During the American Revolution the second Battle of Saratoga began.

1868 - Cornell University was inaugurated in Ithaca, NY.

1913 - For the first time, Henry Ford's entire Highland Park automobile factory was run on a continuously moving assembly line when the chassis was added to the process.

1949 - The German Democratic Republic (East Germany) was formed.

1950 - The U.S.-led U.N. forces crossed the 38th parallel and entered North Korea. China in November proved their threat to enter the war by sending several hundred thousand troops over the border into North Korea.

1951 - The Western Hills Hotel in Fort Worth, TX, became the first hotel to feature all foam-rubber mattresses and pillows.

1956 - A U.S. House subcommittee began investigations of allegedly rigged TV quiz shows.

1963 - U.S. President Kennedy signed a nuclear test ban treaty with Britain and the Soviet Union.

1968 - The Motion Picture Association of America adopted the film-rating system that ranged for "G" to "X."

1981 - The Egyptian parliament, after the assassination of Anwar Sadat, named Vice President Hosni Mubarak the next president of Egypt.

1985 - The United States announced that it would no longer automatically comply with World Court decisions.

1989 - In Budapest, Hungary's Communist Party renounced Marxism in favor of democratic socialism.

1999 - American Home Products Corp. agreed to pay up to $4.83 billion to settle claims that the fen-phen diet drug caused dangerous problems with heart valves.

2000 - Vojislav Kostunica took the oath of office as Yugoslavia's first popularly elected president.

2001 - Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) hit his 73rd home run of the season and set a new major league record.

2001 - The U.S. and Great Britain began airstrikes in Afghanistan in response to that state's support of terrorism and Osama bin Laden. The act was the first military action taken in response to the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on September 11, 2001.

2003 - In California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected governor in the recall election of Governor Gray Davis





