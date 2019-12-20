Almanac - Friday 12/20/19

It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

Today is Friday, the 20th of December of 2019

It is the 354th day of the year.

11 days remain until the end of the year.

Winter solstice 2019 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 8:19 PM on

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 21

74 days until Super Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 12 days from today)

319 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 14 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:21 am

and the sun sets at 4:55 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight, today.

The first high tide will be at 6:34 am

The solar transit will be at 12:08 pm.

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:55 pm.

and the final high tide at the Golden Gate will come in at 6:57 pm.

The Moon is 35.3% visible; A Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:125.84° SE↑

Moon Altitude:34.56°

Moon Distance:230465 mi

Next New Moon: Chistmas Day, Wednesday December 25, 2019 at 9:13 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:21 am

Next Moonset: Today 1:26 pm

Today is…

Cathode-Ray Tube Day

Dot Your I's Day

Games Day

Go Caroling Day

International Human Solidarity Day

Mudd Day

National Sangria Day

National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Sacagawea Day

Underdog Day

Today is also…

Abolition of Slavery Day, also known as Fête des Cafres in Réunion in Africa and French Guiana in South America

Bo Aung Kyaw Day in Myanmar

Yaldā in Iran

International Human Solidarity Day

Macau Special Administrative Region Establishment Day

On this day in history…

1946 – The popular Christmas film It's a Wonderful Life is first released in New York City.

1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.

1971 – The international aid organization Doctors Without Borders is founded by Bernard Kouchner and a group of journalists in Paris, France.

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years, seven months and 29 days.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic

1948 – Alan Parsons, English keyboard player and producer

1954 – Sandra Cisneros, American author and poet

1957 – Billy Bragg, English singer-songwriter and guitarist