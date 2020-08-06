Alameda County To Pay COVID-19 Victims $1,250 To Stay Home

Alameda county plans to pay coronavirus victims to stay home and quarantine. But, who qualifies for this assistance?

Alameda County is one the Bay Area counties most severely affected by the pandemic. To help stop the spread of the novel corona-virus, the county announced a pilot program to pay residents with COVID-19 $1,250 to remain at home. Residents can qualify regardless of immigration status.

The program targets essential workers and low-income people in high-risk neighborhoods, who may not be able to afford to take time off from work. The one-time stipend is intended to replace two weeks of minimum wage pay. And the county has set asside $10 million to assist approximately 7,500 people.

To qualify, you must meet a few criteria:

You must have tested positive for COVID-19 and must shelter in place.

You must not be receiving be receiving unemployment benefits nor paid sick leave.

And finally, you must receive a referral from specific health clinics in five high risk-areas, including La Clinica de la Raza and Roots Community Health Center in East Oakland, The West Oakland Health Center and the Tiburcio Vasquez Health Center in Hayward.

The county has yet to announce when the program will begin.