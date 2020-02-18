Adult Punches Mountain Lion To Save Girl In Cupertino Park

A state park in Northern California remains closed Tuesday after a mountain lion attacked a 6-year-old girl while she walked on a trail.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the girl was at the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Cupertino when a mountain lion attacked her Sunday. KGO-TV reports the girl was with her parents in a group of six adults and four children. An adult rescued her by punching the animal in the ribs. Rangers are trying to find the mountain lion. Officials say the park will remain closed until they determined it is safe.