 $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Set To Expire This Week | KALW

$600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Set To Expire This Week

By 1 hour ago
  • California Capitol Building
    California Capitol Building
    Wayne Hsieh, Flickr


The $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, is set to expire this week.

California legislators are trying to figure out how to fill in the gap. 

 

Congress is currently locked in a stalemate on the decision to extend the $600 many Americans are receiving from the federal government through the CARES act. On Tuesday, California Democrats in the House and Senate floated a plan to supplement the weekly benefit if congress doesn't act. Currently, the maximum State Unemployment benefit is $450. But some Californians earn as little as $40 per week without the federal aid. 

 

The proposed $1 billion plan would also include undocumented workers, who are not currently eligible for unemployment insurance — except for some DACA recipients. 

 

It’s still unclear how California will pay for it. The legislators have given themselves until the end of August to complete a deal with Governor Newsom. In the meantime, weekly payouts will almost certainly decrease for most unemployed Californians.

Tags: 
unemployment benefits
california
labor
economy
government

Related Content

The Fight To Extend The $600 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

By Lea Ceasrine & Rose Aguilar Jul 22, 2020

  On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the struggle to make ends meet as COVID cases continue to surge in 40 states. Around 33 million Americans are now jobless.

California Expands Its Relief Programs To Help Gig-Workers and Include Undocumented Immigrants

By Apr 16, 2020
Bytemarks / Flickr Creative Commons

 

Since the shutdown, 2.7 million Californians have applied for unemployment. And today, there’s good news if you are self-employed, or an independent contractor: The state is developing a one-stop website to make it easier to apply. 

Health Officers Sound Alarm As California Economy Reopens

By & Janie Har & Amy Taxin & AP Jun 24, 2020
Russ Allison Loar / Flickr / Creative Commons

Health officials in a San Francisco Bay Area county that was among the most aggressive in the nation in shutting down its economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus are warning of “worrisome” growing infections as California on Tuesday reported its highest daily infection rate to date and hospitalizations from the virus increase.

California Legislature Is Back In Session

By Jul 27, 2020
David Monniaux / Wikimedia Commons

 

California lawmakers returned to work today after an extended summer recess. Officials were originally scheduled to resume the session on July 13 but postponed their return due to the pandemic.