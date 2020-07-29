$600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Set To Expire This Week

The $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or FPUC, is set to expire this week.

California legislators are trying to figure out how to fill in the gap.

Congress is currently locked in a stalemate on the decision to extend the $600 many Americans are receiving from the federal government through the CARES act. On Tuesday, California Democrats in the House and Senate floated a plan to supplement the weekly benefit if congress doesn't act. Currently, the maximum State Unemployment benefit is $450. But some Californians earn as little as $40 per week without the federal aid.

The proposed $1 billion plan would also include undocumented workers, who are not currently eligible for unemployment insurance — except for some DACA recipients.

It’s still unclear how California will pay for it. The legislators have given themselves until the end of August to complete a deal with Governor Newsom. In the meantime, weekly payouts will almost certainly decrease for most unemployed Californians.